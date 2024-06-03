California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,763 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,100 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Autodesk worth $83,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.16.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK traded up $18.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,632. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.29. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,448. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

