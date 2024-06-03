C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Cut to $29.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of C3.ai from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Shares of AI stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 541.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 91,774 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in C3.ai by 305.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

