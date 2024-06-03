Brokerages Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Target Price at $37.47

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.47.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JD. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Get JD.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JD.com

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JD.com Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 812.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of JD.com by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of JD.com by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. JD.com has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that JD.com will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.