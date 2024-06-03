BNB Price Hits $609.11 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $609.11 or 0.00891778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $89.90 billion and approximately $1.72 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,585,184 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,585,242.2263934. The last known price of BNB is 603.96869818 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2173 active market(s) with $1,615,536,063.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.