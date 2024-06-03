Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Achieves Market Cap of $13.33 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $13.33 million and approximately $90,371.43 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0715 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00085006 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00028390 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00012199 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001421 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,392.12 or 0.65758643 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

