Bitcicoin Price Reaches $0.0011 (BITCI)

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, Bitcicoin has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Bitcicoin has a total market cap of $9.28 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcicoin

Bitcicoin (CRYPTO:BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 20,872,348,887 coins and its circulating supply is 8,454,450,324 coins. Bitcicoin’s official website is www.bitcichain.com/en. Bitcicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcicom. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicomtr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcicoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin (BITCI), developed by Bitci Technology, is the main coin of the Bitcichain blockchain, a private PoA network. It’s used for transaction fees and fast transfers within the Bitci ecosystem. BITCI supports various applications, including Fan Tokens and NFT projects, and is integrated with real-world businesses. Bitci Technology, responsible for Bitcicoin’s development, was established in 2018 in Turkey.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

