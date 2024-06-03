Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.90.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BILI. Citigroup downgraded Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bilibili from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.79.

Bilibili Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.96. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $881.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 21.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 7.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,790,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after purchasing an additional 143,881 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 5.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

