Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives $61.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

BSY opened at $50.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.08. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $337.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 28.09%. Analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,150,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,291,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,268,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,972,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,650,788.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,150,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,291,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,315 shares of company stock valued at $15,148,243. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,252,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,002,000 after purchasing an additional 134,516 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,516,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,987,000 after purchasing an additional 578,512 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,446,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,196,000 after purchasing an additional 100,207 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bentley Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,520,000 after acquiring an additional 99,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,430,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,618,000 after acquiring an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

