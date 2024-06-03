Beldex Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $207.65 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.07 or 0.05471665 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00051314 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010570 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00013943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00017410 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00012205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003125 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,663,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,283,465 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

