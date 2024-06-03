Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $201.38 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Beldex has a total market cap of $201.38 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,773.33 or 0.05457861 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00051509 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010342 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00013832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00017401 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012142 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,687,726 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,307,726 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

