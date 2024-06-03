BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Up 11.1% in May

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance
Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries stock opened at $147.93 on Monday. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $195.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.55 and a 200-day moving average of $151.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $158.86 million during the quarter.
BE Semiconductor Industries Cuts Dividend
About BE Semiconductor Industries
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.
