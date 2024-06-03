Bard Associates Inc. Sells 3,019 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Bard Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Airgain were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 2,350.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 364,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Airgain

In related news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airgain news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at $494,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $54,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,814 shares of company stock valued at $122,510 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airgain Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIRG traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,919. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. Airgain, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $6.37.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 22.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

