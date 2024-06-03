Bard Associates Inc. Has $425,000 Stock Position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM)

Bard Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 811,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.63% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ASM shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.60 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.10 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

ASM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,958. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $123.19 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 2.08.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

