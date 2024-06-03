Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Acquired by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 601.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of OZK stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.88. 2,180,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,746. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.24. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OZK

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.