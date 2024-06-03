Bank of America Raises Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target to $21.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TEVA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,166. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,118,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after buying an additional 69,502 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 59,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 33.1% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

