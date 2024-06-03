Baird R W Upgrades Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) to “Strong-Buy”

Baird R W upgraded shares of Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Astrana Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Astrana Health from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.25.

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Astrana Health

Astrana Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTH opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Astrana Health has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $404.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.84 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Astrana Health will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Astrana Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.