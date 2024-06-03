BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.79

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.79 and last traded at $72.27, with a volume of 257895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.94.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,142.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9029 per share. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems during the third quarter worth about $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BAE Systems by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BAE Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,710,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

