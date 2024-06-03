AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,897 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 61,675.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 159,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 30,555 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 143,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 42,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:AXS traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $72.97. 51,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.89. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average of $60.89.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AXIS Capital

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Michael Millegan bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AXIS Capital news, Director Michael Millegan purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $142,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $444,351. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Read Our Latest Report on AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.