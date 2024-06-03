Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Update

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the April 30th total of 17,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Aurora Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of JG stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.13. 1,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Aurora Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 30.47% and a negative net margin of 21.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Aurora Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

