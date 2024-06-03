Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Oppenheimer

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASAN. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Asana from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.08.

Asana Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $13.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. Asana has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 76.83% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The firm had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.59 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $69,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,832.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $788,886 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 1,015.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Asana by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Asana by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

