Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives $255.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.71.

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $219,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,630,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $219,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,630,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $205,792.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,496,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,069 shares of company stock valued at $12,946,945. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG stock opened at $253.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.91. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $198.52 and a 12 month high of $259.35. The company has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

