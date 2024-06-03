ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) rose 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as 129.85 and last traded at 125.39. Approximately 6,394,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 13,345,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at 120.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ARM. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 93.48.

ARM Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 114.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 98.80.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ARM during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC grew its stake in ARM by 47.8% in the first quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of ARM by 33.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Stories

