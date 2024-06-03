Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Capitalization of $97.11 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Ardor has a market cap of $97.11 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0972 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00051269 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00017471 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000955 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

