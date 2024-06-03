Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Up to $15.07

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.07, but opened at $15.82. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 141,847 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.77 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 97.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 480.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 11,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $202,720.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,690.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

