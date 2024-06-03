Analyzing Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST) & Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) and Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinstripes and Cannae’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinstripes N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cannae $570.00 million 2.00 -$313.40 million ($5.44) -3.34

Pinstripes has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cannae.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinstripes N/A N/A -8.99% Cannae -74.62% -16.50% -14.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Pinstripes and Cannae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

56.8% of Pinstripes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Cannae shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Pinstripes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Cannae shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Pinstripes has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cannae has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pinstripes and Cannae, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinstripes 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cannae 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pinstripes presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.61%. Cannae has a consensus price target of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 52.18%. Given Pinstripes’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pinstripes is more favorable than Cannae.

Summary

Pinstripes beats Cannae on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinstripes

Pinstripes Holdings Inc. operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc. is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

