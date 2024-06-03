Analysts Set Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Target Price at $48.00

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

NYSE:NOG opened at $40.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $43.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $153,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,346,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $153,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,346,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $401,229 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

