Analysts Set Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) PT at $12.40

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

HDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 37.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $8.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a market cap of $405.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.04 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 21.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

