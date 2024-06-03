Analysts Set Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) PT at $12.40

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.
HDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.
View Our Latest Report on Hudson Technologies
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Technologies
Hudson Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $8.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a market cap of $405.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $15.24.
Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.04 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 21.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Hudson Technologies
Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Technologies
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.