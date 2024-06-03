American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $275,476,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,838,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7,752.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,803,000 after acquiring an additional 477,235 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 12,606.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 463,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,320,000 after acquiring an additional 460,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,173.5% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 336,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,687,000 after acquiring an additional 310,214 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AWK shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.9 %

AWK stock traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $131.99. 109,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $151.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

