American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $25.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AEO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Eagle Outfitters from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $26.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,808.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $652,010.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,416.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $445,808.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,938. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 132,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 112,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

See Also

