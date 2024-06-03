Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.80.

AMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

AMED stock opened at $91.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $97.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.71.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $571.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 134.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

