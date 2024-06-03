ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 257,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 463,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Stock Down 15.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $468.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ALX Oncology

In other news, insider Jaume Pons sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,205 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,711. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jaume Pons sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,711. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Lettmann bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,022.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,680 in the last three months. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 57.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

