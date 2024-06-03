ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALE. Mizuho upped their price objective on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.40.

ALLETE Price Performance

ALE opened at $63.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.54. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $65.86.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $403.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.26 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 13.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 67.79%.

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ALLETE by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in ALLETE by 381.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 4,157.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Articles

