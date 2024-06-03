Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and $32.00 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00051331 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00017558 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012242 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,172,380,833 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

