Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Increased to $276.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $263.00 to $276.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $274.77.

Shares of APD stock opened at $266.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.29 and its 200 day moving average is $251.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $376,000. Eos Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

