AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Update

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 143,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ AGRI remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,209,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,373,478. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile
