AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Update

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 143,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGRI remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,209,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,373,478. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

