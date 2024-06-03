AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Position Increased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 532.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,183 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AECOM by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $902,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2,285.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 71,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 60,950.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

AECOM stock traded down $1.97 on Monday, reaching $85.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.18. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $98.72.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is -977.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AECOM

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.