Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.52 and last traded at $68.64. Approximately 77,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,767,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.87.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAP

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 97.04, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,008.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2,226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,560 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,234,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,882,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2,716,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,402,000 after acquiring an additional 842,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 337.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 811,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,540,000 after purchasing an additional 626,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.