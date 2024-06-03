Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AAP. StockNews.com downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.87.

NYSE AAP opened at $70.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 102.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $112.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.93%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $853,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,008.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,356,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1,173.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,702 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 811,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,540,000 after buying an additional 626,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 36,872 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

