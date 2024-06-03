ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.50

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 9117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,536 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.58% of ADS-TEC Energy worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

