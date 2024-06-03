Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Up 17.7% in May

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of JEQ remained flat at $5.95 during midday trading on Monday. 15,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,251. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $6.39.

Get Abrdn Japan Equity Fund alerts:

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Abrdn Japan Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

Featured Articles

