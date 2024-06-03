888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,200 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the April 30th total of 548,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 328.1 days.
888 Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EIHDF remained flat at $1.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. 888 has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $1.63.
About 888
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 888
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.