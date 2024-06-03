888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,200 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the April 30th total of 548,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 328.1 days.

888 Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EIHDF remained flat at $1.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. 888 has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $1.63.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

