8,565 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Purchased by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.62. 476,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

