4,983 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000. Lockheed Martin comprises 0.9% of Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 132.9% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 35.0% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE LMT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $466.85. 292,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,304. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.98. The firm has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

