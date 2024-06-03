44,092 Shares in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 44,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFH. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the third quarter worth about $211,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 21.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $35,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,122. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,437,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,980,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,564,864.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $35,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,413 shares of company stock worth $9,642,984. Corporate insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DFH traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.84. 96,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,086. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $827.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFH

Dream Finders Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.