4,040 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Acquired by Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %

MDLZ traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.53. 7,977,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,134,939. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

