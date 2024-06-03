3,085 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Bought by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $344,354,000. Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 115,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 70,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,807,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,902. The company has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,406,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

