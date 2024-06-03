266,585 Shares in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Bought by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 266,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,000. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 0.93% of American Vanguard at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 492.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in American Vanguard during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Vanguard

In other American Vanguard news, insider Ulrich Trogele bought 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 209,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven D. Macicek acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $76,585.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ulrich Trogele bought 18,200 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $159,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 209,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVD. StockNews.com lowered American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on American Vanguard from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVD

American Vanguard Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AVD stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.69. 317,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. The company has a market cap of $243.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.05. American Vanguard Co. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $18.38.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

American Vanguard Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.