26,269 Shares in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Purchased by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVSC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 26,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,359. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.70. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $40.99 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

