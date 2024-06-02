Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.690-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $565.0 million-$567.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $565.1 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.990-3.010 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.85.

Get Zscaler alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $169.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $128.12 and a 1 year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.