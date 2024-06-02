YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 11,280,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YETI. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.14. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.06.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.79 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. Research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in YETI by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

